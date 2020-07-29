Unlock 3: Gyms to open, schools to remain closed, night curfew lifted

Left Menu
The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued `Unlock 3' guidelines removing restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night (night curfew) and allowing Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5 while schools, metro and cinema halls will continue to remain closed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued `Unlock 3' guidelines removing restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night (night curfew) and allowing Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5 while schools, metro and cinema halls will continue to remain closed. The ministry said that lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till August 31 and schools, colleges, coaching institutions and cinema halls will remain closed till the end of August.

According to the new guidelines, metro rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited. Dates for the opening of these will be decided separately based on the assessment of the situation, the ministry said in a release.

States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary. "Restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night (night curfew) have been removed," the release said.

The ministry said that the new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments. "Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19," the release said.

Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols like wearing masks, the release said. "Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols, e.g., wearing of masks etc. In this regard instructions issued by MHA on July 21, 2020 shall be followed," it added.

However, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods and no "separate permission/ approval/ e-permit" will be required for such movements. MHA said that national directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country with a view to ensure social distancing.

"Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. MHA will monitor the effective implementation of national directives. Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes," it said. The ministry said that the use of the Aarogya Setu mobile application will continue to be encouraged.

It said international air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. "Further opening-up will take place in a calibrated manner," it said. According to guidelines, activities in the containment zones shall be monitored strictly by state and UT authorities and the guidelines relating to containment measure in these zones shall be strictly implemented.

MOHFW will monitor the proper delineation of containment zones and implementation of the containment measures, the ministry said. India's COVID-19 case count crossed 15 lakh on Wednesday. (ANI)

