Punjab reports 25 more deaths; 568 cases take tally to 14,946

Punjab on Wednesday reported a record 25 COVID-19 deaths on a single day and 568 coronavirus positive cases, taking the infection tally in the state to 14,946. Ten deaths were reported from Jalandhar, nine from Ludhiana, three from Amritsar, two from Gurdaspur and one from Patiala, the state’s daily medical bulletin said on Wednesday.

With this, the death toll jumped to 361 in the state, as per the bulletin. Ninety-five cases were found in Ludhiana, followed by 86 in Patiala, 77 in Amritsar, 45 in Jalandhar, 35 each in Gurdaspur and Barnala, 31 each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali, 30 in Sangrur, 21 in Tarn Taran, 15 in Pathankot, 13 in Moga, 11 in Rupnagar, nine each in Faridkot and Fazilka, seven each in Kapurthala and Muktsar, five in SBS Nagar, four in Ferozepur, and one each in Hoshiarpur and Bathinda, the bulletin said.

The fest cases included those of seven policemen in Fatehgarh Sahib, five in Amritsar, two in Sangrur and one each in Mohali and Barnala. A total of 461 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far 10,213 people have been cured of the infection.

There are 4,372 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin. Ludhiana continued to top the COVID-19 tally with 2,819 cases, followed by 2,157 in Jalandhar, 1,735 in Amritsar, 1,569 in Patiala, 1,019 in Sangrur, 799 in Mohali, 517 in Hoshiarpur, 490 in Gurdaspur, 353 in Pathankot, 336 in Tarn Taran, 335 in Ferozepur, 333 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 331 in Bathinda, 316 in Moga, 304 in SBS Nagar, 271 in Faridkot, 263 in Fazilka, 245 in Rupnagar, 242 in Kapurthala, 221 in Muktsar, 179 in Barnala and 112 in Mansa, as per the bulletin.

Fifteen patients are critical and are on ventilator support while 113 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 5,61,121 samples have been taken for testing so far in the state, it said.