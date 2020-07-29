Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man robbed of scooter at gunpoint in Delhi's Shahdara

Four unidentified persons allegedly robbed a man of his scooter and a bag at gun point from outside his house in east Delhi's Shahdara area, police said on Wednesday. In the video, the victim is seen sitting on his scooter, while the four men reach the spot on two motorcycles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:59 IST
Man robbed of scooter at gunpoint in Delhi's Shahdara

Four unidentified persons allegedly robbed a man of his scooter and a bag at gun point from outside his house in east Delhi's Shahdara area, police said on Wednesday. The video of the incident, which took place on Monday at 6.30 pm, went viral on social media. In the video, the victim is seen sitting on his scooter, while the four men reach the spot on two motorcycles. One of the assailants then threatens the victim with a pistol before looting him. "We have registered a case under relevant sections at Shahdara police station and investigation has been taken up to nab the accused persons," a senior police officer said.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Actress Rhea moves SC, seeks stay on probe in FIR against her in Sushant Rajput death case; Bihar police team in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the probe by the Bihar police on the FIR filed against her by Sushant Singh Rajputs father for allegedly abetting the suicide of his actor son. As Rhe...

Student with nowhere to go asked to leave varsity hostel in COVID time

An impoverished under-graduate student of Presidency University, who was abandoned by his father many years ago, on Wednesday claimed that the hostel authorities are pressuring him to vacate his room immediately, but he has nowhere to go in...

Forced labour, prostitution and child marriages: rescuing victims of trafficking in Malawi

Human trafficking is a problem in Malawi, with teenage boys forced to work as farm labourers, and young women to sexual exploitation in nightclubs or bars. The UN is supporting the Malawian governments to end the practice and protect vulner...

Russia plans to approve world's first COVID-19 vaccine by Aug 10

As several countries battle a surge in coronavirus cases, Russia has planned to be the first in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine by August 10, in less than two weeks, CNN reported. Referring to 1957 launch of the worlds first satelli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020