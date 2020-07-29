Left Menu
Nearly half of Telangana's COVID-19 patients in 21-40 age group; Men affected most

Women accounted for 34.4 per cent. While 22.1 per cent positive cases were in the age group of 21-30 years with men forming 14.1 per cent, as much as 25 per cent of the cases were in the age group of 31-40, said the bulletin which provided COVID-19 data as of 8 PM on Tuesday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Young people account for a substantial number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana with nearly half of the patients falling in the 21-40 age group while 10.9 per cent of them in the high risk category of 60 plus. According to official data released on Wednesday, men have been affected the most with the gender recording 65.6 of the total 58,906 cases. Women accounted for 34.4 per cent.

While 22.1 per cent positive cases were in the age group of 21-30 years with men forming 14.1 per cent, as much as 25 per cent of the cases were in the age group of 31-40, said the bulletin which provided COVID-19 data as of 8 PM on Tuesday. It said 18.6 per cent cases were in the 41-50 group.

Children below the age of 10 and 11-20 formed 3.4 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively of the total cases in the state. Among the elderly population, people in 51-60 years accounted for 14.7 per cent and those in 61-70 years 7.7 per cent.

Patients in 71-80 age group accounted for 2.6 per cent of the cases while those above 81 a megare 0.6 per cent. As of Tuesday 8 PM, the total COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 58,906, including 43,751 recovered and 492 deaths, leaving 14,663 active cases.

