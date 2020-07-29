Two workers engaged with East West Metro work donate plasma for COVID-19 treatment

Left Menu
Two contractual workers of a company engaged in the East West Metro construction work have donated their plasma to a government hospital here, after recovering from COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:04 IST
Two contractual workers of a company engaged in the East West Metro construction work have donated their plasma to a government hospital here, after recovering from COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday. The two workers, Nizamuddin and Subhnarayan Shaw, donated their plasma last week at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, where the state government has set up a plasma bank for treatment of COVID-19 patients, the official said.

Some other workers who have recovered from the disease are also planning to donate for the purpose, he said. Construction of the East West Metro Railway, connecting Sector V in Salt Lake with Howrah Maidan, has resumed since the easing of the nationwide lockdown.

