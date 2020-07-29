Left Menu
Tripartite MoU signed between CSIR, VIBHA and Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

The CSIR, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and the Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) have signed a tripartite agreement that will provide access to the research body's rural technologies, an official statement said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:13 IST
The CSIR, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and the Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) have signed a tripartite agreement that will provide access to the research body's rural technologies, an official statement said on Wednesday.   The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) is a flagship national programme of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) envisioning the transformational change in rural development processes by leveraging knowledge institutions to help build the architecture of an inclusive India. The Vijnana Bharati or VIBHA is an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked science body.

"The MoU (memorandum of understanding) is to provide access to CSIR rural technologies for UBA and is expected to lay the foundation for cooperation and joint action in the area of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan for rural development of India. "This will pave the way for the adoption of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research technologies and related knowledge base in tune with the people's aspirations in furtherance of initiatives such as UBA and VIBHA," the statement said. An adequate structural network is an essential prerequisite for effective nationwide implementation of UBA. Also, essential is to achieve synergy in collaboration among the concerned ministries, district administration, local Panchayat Raj Institutes (PRIs), voluntary organisations, other stakeholders, and participating institutions in Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.  "This MoU would enable CSIR-UBA, IIT Delhi-VIBHA to work jointly towards achieving these objectives," the statement added. The MoU was signed in the presence of CSIR director general Shekhar Mande, Virendra Kumar Vijay, National Coordinator, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, and professor at the Centre for Rural Development and Technology (CRDT), Jayant Jahasrabudhe and Praveen Ramdas from VIBH, among others.

