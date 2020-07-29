With coronavirus situation improving, Delhi delinks hotels from hospitals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced delinking of hotels from hospitals in view of the “improving” COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Kejriwal said all beds in such hotels, which were last month attached to hospitals to work as COVID care centres, were lying vacant for the past many days.

The decision was taken after the chief minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city. "Some hotels were attached to hospitals to increase the number of COVID beds. In view of the improving situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released," Kejriwal tweeted.

Later, the Delhi government said in an order, "It has been decided to discontinue the scheme of creation of health care facilities at hotels by private hospitals. All private hospitals concerned are accordingly directed to wind up the facilities operating in hotels with immediate effect." After the city witnessed a surge in number of COVID-19 cases last month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had attached around 40 hotels, including the five-star Taj Mansingh and Surya Hotel, to hospitals to increase the bed capacity in the city. According to a Delhi government health bulletin, 12, 980 COVID-19 beds in hospitals and 5,026 beds in dedicated COVID care centres were lying vacant due to declining number of active coronavirus cases. The number of active cases of COVID-19 was 10,770 on Wednesday, with 5,894 patients recuperating under home isolation.

Three hotels in south west Delhi were delinked earlier this month from their respective hospitals due to low occupancy, but the decision was reversed by the district authorities within a day. Patients with moderate symptoms staying at such hotels were to be given basic healthcare and were to be shifted to the attached hospitals in case their condition worsened..