Forest department captures leopard in Nashik

A male leopard was captured in the Deolali camp in Nashik district on Wednesday. This is the sixth successful operation in a month done by the forest department.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:44 IST
Forest department captures leopard in Nashik
Vivek Bhadane, Forest Range Officer of Nashik speaking to ANI on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A male leopard was captured in the Deolali camp in Nashik district on Wednesday. This is the sixth successful operation in a month done by the forest department. According to Nashik Forest Range Officer, a leopard has been captured by Forest Department officials. It is around 6 to 7 years old male leopard.

Speaking to ANI, Vivek Bhamare, Forest Range Officer of Nashik said, "The leopard was caught in a cage set up by the forest department in the Deolali camp area." "For the last few days, more than one leopard has been roaming in the villages along the Darna river in Nashik taluka who were attacking children and adults. Therefore, cages were set up in many places by the forest department to catch them. This is the sixth leopard caught in Nashik taluka and Darna river area in the last one month," Bhamare said.

"A request has been made by the local forest department office that the leopard caught today should not be released in the protected area as it is not known whether it is a cannibal or not," he added. Meanwhile, the villagers breathed a sigh of relief as another leopard roaming free in the area was captured. (ANI)

