We are working to create an education system where students learn to become job providers, not job seekers: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government has been working to create an education system where students learn to become job providers, instead of job seekers. "There is some problem with our education system. The moment we exit from our school, we start looking for jobs. We want to change this mindset," he said during a live interaction with principals and students of classes 9 to 12 on entrepreneurship mindset.

"You don't have to be a job seeker, but you have to become a job provider. We want to inculcate this in the mindset of children. This cannot be taught in theory. This is the reason, we call small, medium, and big entrepreneurs to take these sessions and inspire students," he said. When a student asked why cannot all the work in India be done in mother tongue like in Japan and China, Kejriwal said that one cannot ignore the current situation.

"The British left the country, but the British system continued. We did not even change the education system. There are few who go against the system and create their unique identity. Otherwise, our system is such that we can only produce clerks," he said. Today, a child who knows English has a better chance of landing a good job with global exposure. Therefore, it is not possible to change this system in a day and implement Hindi everywhere, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said learning any language is a skill, but "our mother tongue Hindi is our pride. We should not feel shy to speak in our mother tongue". He said that after the coronavirus crisis subsides, a variety of new opportunities will arise in the field of entrepreneurship.

Business Arjun Malhotra, who was the chief guest of the session, said, "Behind any successful person is his value system. It is his value system that takes that person to different levels."