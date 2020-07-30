Duplicate masks worth Rs 21.39 lakh seized, one arrested
The crime branch of Mumbai Police has seized duplicate N-95 and V-410 V masks worth Rs 21.39 lakh from Lower Parel area here, an official said on Wednesday. These masks were going to be sold at higher prices, he said.
Such masks, which are mainly meant for healthcare personnel, are in high demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. Acting on a tip-off, the Unit -3 of the crime branch laid a trap near Poddar Mills Compound on Tuesday evening and intercepted a tempo which was transpiring masks, the official said.
Safdar Hussain Mohammad Jafar Momin (42), a resident of Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane was arrested..
