Unlock 3: No night curfew, shops to operate till 8 pm in Guj

In line with the Centre's guidelines for Unlock 3 to ease curbs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gujarat government on Thursday decided to lift the night curfew, allow shops to operate till 8 pm and permit restaurants to stay open till 10 pm.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In line with the Centre's guidelines for Unlock 3 to ease curbs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gujarat government on Thursday decided to lift the night curfew, allow shops to operate till 8 pm and permit restaurants to stay open till 10 pm. As per a release issued after a high-level meeting headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, gyms and yoga centres will also be allowed to open from August 5.

"Night curfew will be completely lifted in the state from August 1," the statement said. Apart from this, all shops will be allowed to remain open till 8 pm, while restaurants can operate till 10 pm, it stated.

In keeping with the Centre's guidelines, the state government has decided not to allow schools, coaching classes, and cinema halls to open in the month of August. "The state will follow the guidelines of the Centre regarding things that are not allowed to be open (like schools etc), the release stated.

Rupani had on Wednesday said the state government's aim was to ensure that the deadly infection does not spread even as economic activities continue in the state. Religious functions will not be allowed for upcoming festivals in August and if the COVID-19 situation continues like this, festivals like Navratri will not be observed, the chief minister said.

Starting August 1, citizens stepping out without masks will be fined Rs 500 as opposed to the previous penalty of Rs 200, he had said. Gujarat has so far reported over 59,000 cases of coronavirus infection, while the toll stood at 2,396 in the state.

