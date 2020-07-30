Left Menu
Triple talaq law contributed to woman empowerment: Javadekar

"One year ago on 30th July, 2019, Narendra Modi government abolished #TripleTalaq. It has contributed to women empowerment and given them the dignity they deserve in our society. Any violation of the law is punishable by jail term of up to three years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:45 IST
On the first anniversary of the triple talaq bill's passage in Parliament, the BJP Thursday hailed its impact, saying it has contributed to woman empowerment and given women the dignity they deserve in society. "One year ago on 30th July, 2019, Narendra Modi government abolished #TripleTalaq. It has contributed to women empowerment and given them the dignity they deserve in our society. Now, #TripleTalaq Cases have dropped by 82 per cent since the law was enacted," Union minister and senior party leader Prakash Javadekar tweeted. On Wednesday, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had shared videos of Muslim women thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in the legislation to end the practice

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act prohibits the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men. Any violation of the law is punishable by jail term of up to three years.

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

