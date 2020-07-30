Riot cases: LG Anil Baijal overturns Delhi Cabinet's decision on lawyers panel

Left Menu
Lt Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has overturned the AAP government's decision to reject the Delhi Police's panel of lawyers to argue in the Supreme Court and the high court the cases related to the February riots in the city, an official statement said on Thursday.

Updated: 30-07-2020 19:11 IST
Lt Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has overturned the AAP government's decision to reject the Delhi Police's panel of lawyers to argue in the Supreme Court and the high court the cases related to the February riots in the city, an official statement said on Thursday. The government said that according to the Constitution, it was bound to implement the lieutenant governor's order.

The LG has directed the Home department to grant approval to the Delhi Police's proposed panel of lawyers, the statement said. The LG's office, however, did not react to the statement.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had rejected the panel of lawyers proposed by the Delhi Police, saying it would not help a "free and fair" trial of the cases related to the riots in north-east Delhi..

