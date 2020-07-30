Riot cases: LG Anil Baijal overturns Delhi Cabinet's decision on lawyers panel
Lt Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has overturned the AAP government's decision to reject the Delhi Police's panel of lawyers to argue in the Supreme Court and the high court the cases related to the February riots in the city, an official statement said on Thursday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:11 IST
Lt Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has overturned the AAP government's decision to reject the Delhi Police's panel of lawyers to argue in the Supreme Court and the high court the cases related to the February riots in the city, an official statement said on Thursday. The government said that according to the Constitution, it was bound to implement the lieutenant governor's order.
The LG has directed the Home department to grant approval to the Delhi Police's proposed panel of lawyers, the statement said. The LG's office, however, did not react to the statement.
On Tuesday, the Delhi Cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had rejected the panel of lawyers proposed by the Delhi Police, saying it would not help a "free and fair" trial of the cases related to the riots in north-east Delhi..
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Baijal
- Delhi Police
- AAP
- LG
- Supreme Court
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Home department
- Constitution
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Poland's LGBT community feels fear and anger after election
Situation of COVID-19 cases in Delhi much better now: Arvind Kejriwal
Zoya Akhtar, 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' cast gets nostalgic as film clocks nine years
Arvind Kejriwal thanks Opposition for support during COVID-19 fight
Court denies bail to 25 accused in Palghar lynching case