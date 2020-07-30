Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram to become role model for other states in sports infrastructure: CM

"As the state government is expected to use Central funds for the purpose for which it is given, it cannot be diverted." Therefore, grants extended for unforeseen circumstances in the state budget is being used to tackle the spread of COVID-19, he said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:22 IST
Mizoram to become role model for other states in sports infrastructure: CM

The Mizoram government has taken an initiative to make the notheastern state a role model for others in the development of sports infrastructure, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Thursday. Laying the foundation stone of a synthetic football turf at 1st Mizoram Armed Police (MAP) battalion ground here, the chief minister expressed hope that the new football turf would be an important step in this direction.

The state government is also making efforts to upgrage the 1st MAP football ground to a full-fledged stadium and Rs 43.35 crore has been estimated for the project, Zoramthanga said. He expressed happiness that the state has produced prominent sports persons who have brought glory to the country.

On the effect of COVID-19 in the state's economy, he said, "The pandemic has greatly affected development work and financial management in the state. "As the state government is expected to use Central funds for the purpose for which it is given, it cannot be diverted." Therefore, grants extended for unforeseen circumstances in the state budget is being used to tackle the spread of COVID-19, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

TN reports 5,864 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths

In a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, a total of 5,864 people tested positive on Thursday compared to around 7,000 in the last few days while the total infection count rose to 2,39,978. The state government announced extending the...

Fearful Belarus opposition leader denies husband is linked to alleged Russian plot

Belarusian opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya on Thursday denied allegations that she or her jailed husband had ties to an alleged plot by Russian mercenaries to destabilise Belarus ahead of a presidential election. Tikhanouskaya s...

Cabinet agrees to ease restrictions around leisure travel

Cabinet has agreed to ease restrictions around leisure travel, paving the way for citizens to travel within their provinces of residence.After the release of the new regulations, individuals will be permitted to leave their homes for leisur...

WRAPUP 4-COVID-19 crushes U.S. economy in second quarter; rising virus cases temper recovery hopes

The U.S. economy suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic shattered consumer and business spending, and a nascent recovery is under threat from a resurgence in new cases of coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020