Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad ahead of festival season

Ahead of upcoming festivities, prohibitory measures under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in Ghaziabad district with the restrictions set to be in effect till August 31, the district information officer Rakesh Chauhan told PTI on Thursday. The prohibitory measures have been taken by District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey keeping in view Eid, Raksha Bandhan, Krishna Janmashtami festivals along with Independence Day to check the spread of coronavirus. No person will be allowed to carry licensed weapons.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area. Following COVID-19 protocol norms, sweets and rakhi shops would remain open outside the containment zones, Chauhan said.