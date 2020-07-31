Union Minister Prahlad Patel offers prayers in Ayodhya
Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel offered prayers at the Maniram Das Chavani temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Friday.ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-07-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 11:56 IST
Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel offered prayers at the Maniram Das Chavani temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Friday. "Whosoever wants to make offerings, it will be accepted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be coming on August 5 and he should be welcomed. Ayodhya should be cleaned and arrangements should be ensured," said Mahant Nritya Gopal, president Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone (bhoomi poojan) in which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, held its second meeting earlier this month.
In March this year, the Ram Lalla idol was shifted to a temporary structure. The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prahlad Singh Patel
- Ayodhya
- Narendra Modi
- Uttar Pradesh
- Ram Temple
- Mohan Bhagwat
- RSS
ALSO READ
On United Nations' 75th anniversary, PM Narendra Modi to virtually address ECOSOC on July 17
Nepal’s archaeological department plans excavation in Thori after Oli claims it as real Ayodhya
Ram temple construction in Ayodhya to begin soon; PM Modi to attend ceremony
Rain, thundershowers occur at isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh
India's culturally rich heritage is known all over the world: MEA on Oli's Ayodhya remarks