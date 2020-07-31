Left Menu
Development News Edition

SMS service encourages thousands of women in Eswatini to access contraceptives

“With the lockdown movement restrictions, it’s easy to forget the date to return to the health facility. These [messages], beyond encouraging us to go for the service, also act as a reminder,” Ms Myeni said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mbabane‎ | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:08 IST
SMS service encourages thousands of women in Eswatini to access contraceptives
The short message service (SMS) programme is part of a partnership between UNFPA, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the health ministry’s Sexual Reproductive Health Unit. Image Credit: Pixabay

Once a month, Nolwazi Myeni receives a message on her mobile phone notifying her that family planning services are available despite the pandemic-related lockdown. "I felt very encouraged to be assured that I could visit any clinic amid COVID-19 for my contraceptive needs," the 24-year-old said.

This service has encouraged thousands of women in Eswatini to access contraceptives and also provided welcome monthly reminders lest they forget.

"With the lockdown movement restrictions, it's easy to forget the date to return to the health facility. These [messages], beyond encouraging us to go for the service, also act as a reminder," Ms Myeni said.

Ms Myeni is the mother of a 6-year-old and a mentor to dozens of adolescent girls in her community. She hopes to continue her youth-empowerment efforts by becoming a teacher.

Family planning will help her realize this dream, she says, by helping her avoid pregnancy so she can complete her studies and receive a primary teacher's diploma.

Reaching women with critical messages

The short message service (SMS) programme is part of a partnership between UNFPA, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the health ministry's Sexual Reproductive Health Unit.

The programme not only encourages recipients to learn about family planning services, but it also provides information about food relief. The campaign aims to reach 80,000 young women receiving assistance through the WFP COVID-19 relief project in Eswatini.

Experts are concerned the COVID-19 pandemic may be undermining women's ability to choose whether and when to have children. In April, UNFPA and partners projected that 6 months of lockdown-related service disruptions could result in at least 47 million women around the world unable to use modern contraceptives.

There are some indications this may be happening in Eswatini. The country saw a 47 per cent drop in the use of family planning services between January and May compared to the previous year, according to a recent report by the Social Protection Cluster Partners.

Unintended pregnancies pose pandemic risks An increase in unintended pregnancies will not only disrupt women's and girls' ability to achieve their full potential, but it will also endanger their lives by exposing them to possible pregnancy complications in an uncertain time.

Some health facilities, especially those in rural areas of the country, are already reporting a decline in women attending antenatal clinics and an increase in home deliveries.

"Since the start of the lockdown, we have noted an increase in incidents of women delivering babies either at home or on their way to the facility," midwife Lobesutfu Nkambule told UNFPA.

"Ensuring that women continue accessing these services is one way we can mitigate COVID-19's impact on the health of vulnerable groups like women and girls," said Margaret Thwala-Tembe, UNFPA's acting head of office in Eswatini.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Ambani pushes for 2G-free India, asks govt to take steps for making India truly digital

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday again pushed for a 2G-free India and called upon the government to take steps so that the benefits of the digital revolution can reach the largest number of mobile users. Mobility has bec...

Bihar Minister calls Rhea 'vishkanya', says gang behind 'killing' of Sushant

Targeting actor Rhea Chakraborty over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar Minister and JD-U leader Maheshwar Hazari said she played the role of vishkanya and alleged that there is a big gang behind the killing of the actor. There is a ...

Despite pandemic, Merck increases 2Q net, profit forecast

Surging sales of its cancer medicines and reduced spending across the board helped Merck overcome a big hit from the coronavirus pandemic and increase its profit by 12 in the second quarter. The drugmaker boosted its financial forecast for ...

Plot to topple Rajasthan govt: SOG to move HC for Sanjay Jain's voice sample

The Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police will move the High Court to take the voice sample of Sanjay Jain arrested after being allegedly caught on audio tapes discussing the plot to topple the state government. Jain was produced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020