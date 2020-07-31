UP plantation drive enters Guinness World Records
A plantation drive, which was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department in eight districts, entered the Guinness World Records on Friday.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:45 IST
A plantation drive, which was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department in eight districts, entered the Guinness World Records on Friday.
The record was for the most species planted simultaneously in 240 locations within an hour, said a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office.
The plantation drive took place on July 28 in Sitapur, Barabanki, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Chitrakoot, Banda, and Meerut.
ALSO READ
Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC closed till Sunday after 6 staff members test COVID-19 positive
Several Lucknow localities to be turned into containment zones
Condition of MP Governor Lalji Tandon now stable, still on critical care says Lucknow Hospital
Priests perform Rudrabhishek with over one lakh Shivalingams in Lucknow
Lucknow: Woman self-immolates, other saved; 4 held