OPCC chief seeks immediate steps to avert community transmission of COVID-19

Terming the overall COVID-19 situation in Odisha as "grim", state Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik on Friday expressed fears of community transmission of novel coronavirus if the government did not take immediate measures like ramping up of testing facilities and conducting door-to-door surveys. In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president said, the state government should ensure testing of at least 25,000 samples per day.

The PCC chief said, steps should be taken to carry out 100 per cent testing in areas from where a high number of positive cases are being reported. COVID-19 tests should be made mandatory for people before they are discharged from quarantine centres and dedicated hospitals, he said.

"If the government fails to take quick steps to tackle the situation, there is a likelihood of the state witnessing community transmission of novel coronaviru. The COVID-19 situation is really grim in the state," the PCC chief said. The government should take steps in consultation with different political parties instead of handing over COVID-19 management to a handful of officers, he said.

"Discussions should be held with political parties, social organisations and experts to strengthen the battle against the pandemic," he said. Advocating the necessity of carrying out a massive house-to-house survey to identify symptomatic patients, Patnaik said, the drive should also cover all commercial and business establishments.

Immediate steps should be taken to provide all the frontline Covid warriors with adequate number of personal protective equipment (PPE), he said. Mentioning that the number of COVID-19 hospitals should be increased, he said, adequate stock of medical equipment and life-saving medicines should be made available in the facilities.