On their return, the victim's husband complained to his parents that she was having an affair with a man she had met in Gujarat, the official said. The victim was made to carry her husband on her shoulders, thrashed and paraded around the village by the couple's relatives, he added.

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:30 IST
Woman paraded with husband on shoulders for suspected affair

A tribal woman was allegedly made to carry her husband on her shoulders, thrashed and paraded in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district over suspicion of having an extramarital affair, police said on Friday. A video of the incident purportedly shows the woman being jeered and heckled by villagers, who were carrying sticks in their hands, as she is tormented and humiliated for her alleged act in full public view.

In the clip, some people were also seen throwing tyres at the woman, who covered her face with a shawl. As the shocking video went viral on social media, the police moved swiftly and arrested seven persons, including the victim's husband.

Five persons, including the woman's husband, were arrested on Thursday night, while two more were apprehended on Friday, district superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said. As per a complaint lodged by the woman, the incident took place on Tuesday at Chhapari Ranwasa village under Kotwali police station, 15 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

The couple, who had been married for three years, had recently returned to the village from Gujarat, where they were employed, he said. On their return, the victim's husband complained to his parents that she was having an affair with a man she had met in Gujarat, the official said.

The victim was made to carry her husband on her shoulders, thrashed and paraded around the village by the couple's relatives, he added. All the accused were produced in a local court which sent them to jail under judicial custody, Gupta said.

