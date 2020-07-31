Punjab sees record single-day surge of 665 cases, tally crosses 16k mark

Punjab on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of 665 COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths due to the disease, a medical bulletin said. The death toll has now climbed to 386 and the COVID-19 tally reached 16,119. Six fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, three in Amritsar, two each in Barnala and Patiala and one each in Jalandhar, Pathankot and Kapurthala, according to the medical bulletin.

Ludhiana district alone reported 248 new cases, followed by 136 in Patiala, 71 in Amritsar, 43 in Pathankot, 32 in Barnala, 25 in Sangrur, 24 each in Jalandhar and Mohali, 15 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 11 in Hoshiarpur, nine in SBS Nagar, eight in Rupnagar, six in Tarn Taran, five in Bathinda, three in Ferozepur, two in Kapurthala and one each in Muktsar, Moga and Gurdaspur. A total of 225 coronavirus patients from several areas, including Amritsar, Sangrur, Mohali and Ludhiana, were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 10,734 people have been cured of the infection in the state.

The state now has 4,999 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said. Ludhiana continued to lead the COVID-19 tally with 3,211 cases, followed by 2,249 in Jalandhar, 1,863 in Amritsar, 1,719 in Patiala, 1,056 in Sangrur, 841 in Mohali and 532 in Hoshiarpur.

Gurdaspur has 505 COVID-19 cases, Ferozepur 410, Pathankot 401, Tarn Taran 359, Bathinda 349, Fatehgarh Sahib 348, Moga 327, SBS Nagar 313, Faridkot 292, Fazilka 266, Kapurthala 255, Rupnagar 253, Muktsar 235, Barnala 223 and Mansa 112. According to the bulletin, two repeat entries of cases in Faridkot have been deleted from the tally.

Ten patients are critical and on ventilator support, while 135 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 5,82,573 samples have been taken for testing so far, it said. PTI CHS VSD DPB