Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab sees record single-day surge of 665 cases, tally crosses 16k mark

Six fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, three in Amritsar, two each in Barnala and Patiala and one each in Jalandhar, Pathankot and Kapurthala, according to the medical bulletin. Ludhiana district alone reported 248 new cases, followed by 136 in Patiala, 71 in Amritsar, 43 in Pathankot, 32 in Barnala, 25 in Sangrur, 24 each in Jalandhar and Mohali, 15 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 11 in Hoshiarpur, nine in SBS Nagar, eight in Rupnagar, six in Tarn Taran, five in Bathinda, three in Ferozepur, two in Kapurthala and one each in Muktsar, Moga and Gurdaspur.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:10 IST
Punjab sees record single-day surge of 665 cases, tally crosses 16k mark

Punjab on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of 665 COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths due to the disease, a medical bulletin said. The death toll has now climbed to 386 and the COVID-19 tally reached 16,119. Six fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, three in Amritsar, two each in Barnala and Patiala and one each in Jalandhar, Pathankot and Kapurthala, according to the medical bulletin.

Ludhiana district alone reported 248 new cases, followed by 136 in Patiala, 71 in Amritsar, 43 in Pathankot, 32 in Barnala, 25 in Sangrur, 24 each in Jalandhar and Mohali, 15 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 11 in Hoshiarpur, nine in SBS Nagar, eight in Rupnagar, six in Tarn Taran, five in Bathinda, three in Ferozepur, two in Kapurthala and one each in Muktsar, Moga and Gurdaspur. A total of 225 coronavirus patients from several areas, including Amritsar, Sangrur, Mohali and Ludhiana, were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 10,734 people have been cured of the infection in the state.

The state now has 4,999 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said. Ludhiana continued to lead the COVID-19 tally with 3,211 cases, followed by 2,249 in Jalandhar, 1,863 in Amritsar, 1,719 in Patiala, 1,056 in Sangrur, 841 in Mohali and 532 in Hoshiarpur.

Gurdaspur has 505 COVID-19 cases, Ferozepur 410, Pathankot 401, Tarn Taran 359, Bathinda 349, Fatehgarh Sahib 348, Moga 327, SBS Nagar 313, Faridkot 292, Fazilka 266, Kapurthala 255, Rupnagar 253, Muktsar 235, Barnala 223 and Mansa 112. According to the bulletin, two repeat entries of cases in Faridkot have been deleted from the tally.

Ten patients are critical and on ventilator support, while 135 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 5,82,573 samples have been taken for testing so far, it said. PTI CHS VSD DPB

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. proposes house arrest for 'most dreaded' Taliban prisoners, to end stalemate

The United States has proposed that hundreds of Taliban prisoners be transferred to house arrest in a supervised facility when they are freed from Afghan jails, three senior official sources said, a proposed solution for a deadlock that is ...

Karnataka will implement NEP from August: State Minister

Karnataka will strive to implement the new National Education Policy from August itself, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday. The minister was in conversation with the Draft National Education Policy Commi...

Rent's due, again: Monthly anxieties deepen as aid falls off

Another month passes. The coronavirus pandemic marches on. And Americans struggling amid the economic fallout once again have to worry as their next rent checks come due August 1. Many left jobless by the crisis are already behind on paymen...

Total lockdown extended in Kohima till Aug 7 as COVID-19 cases spike

The total lockdown in Kohima was extended by a week till August 7, officials said on Friday. The decision to extend the total lockdown, which was ending at midnight, was taken at an emergency meeting of Kohima District Task Force DTF, they ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020