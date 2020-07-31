29 more test positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, tally 639

Sikkim on Friday reported 29 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total count in the state to 639, a senior official said. Of the 29 cases, one was reported from West Sikkim, and the rest from east, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia, said.

Currently, the active number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 407, while 231 people have recovered from the viral disease so far. One person has succumbed to the infection earlier this month. East Sikkim has reported the maximum number of cases at 452, followed by South Sikkim at 143 in, West Sikkim at 42, and one in North Sikkim, Bhutia said.

A total of 24,939 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in Sikkim thus far, the official added..