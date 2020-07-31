Building collapses in Noida, 4 saved; rescue operation underway
A building collapsed in Sector 11, Noida on Friday evening and four persons have been rescued from the site.ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:02 IST
A building collapsed in Sector 11, Noida on Friday evening and four persons have been rescued from the site.
A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed to the site, and the rescue operation is underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
