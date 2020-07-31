Delhi Speaker confers Saraswat Samman on litterateurs on Munshi Premchand birth anniversary

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Friday conferred the Saraswat Samman 2020-21 on Hindi litterateurs to mark the 140th birth anniversary of celebrated Hindi writer Munshi Premchand. The wonderful writings of Premchand have served as a guide for generations, Goel said at a function held at the Vidhan Sabha. He said Munshi Premchand Jayanti will be celebrated every year at the Vidhan Sabha, according to a statement from Delhi Assembly.

The Speaker awarded the Saraswat Samman to the litterateurs for their outstanding contribution in the field of language, literature and culture on the occasion, it said. The awardees are Bhagwan Das Morwal, Gyan Prakash, Vivek, Mahesh Darpan, Ram Kumar Krashak, Ranjana Aggarwal Shanti Agarwal, Santosh Anand and Surendra Sharma, the statement said. They were presented with a logo, a cheque of Rs 11,000 and shawl each by the Speaker. "You have made a significant contribution in the development of Hindi language and literature. I am feeling proud to honor all of you litterateurs," Goel told them. Paying his tributes to Munshi Premchand, the Speaker said, readers all over the world have a special place in their hearts for the novels and stories of the great Hindi writer.