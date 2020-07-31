Noida: Portion of under-construction building collapses, rescue ops on
A portion of a multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday and four people who got trapped in it were rescued, police said. They all have been taken to a hospital for treatment,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shriparna Ganguly said, adding rescue operation was underway. Further details are awaited..PTI | Noida | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:29 IST
A portion of a multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday and four people who got trapped in it were rescued, police said. The building, which belongs to a private firm, is located in Sector 11 where the incident took place around 7.30 pm, the police said.
Police personnel in large number, along with senior officers and teams of the Fire Department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were present at spot for rescue operation. “Four people have been rescued and three of them have minor injuries. They all have been taken to a hospital for treatment,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shriparna Ganguly said, adding rescue operation was underway.
Further details are awaited..
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- Uttar Pradesh
- Sector
- National Disaster Response Force
- Fire Department
ALSO READ
Man involved in multiple robberies held after gunfight with police in Greater Noida
Noida: Over 2,000 vehicles challaned for flouting COVID curbs
Rain, thundershowers occur at isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh
Two property dealers arrested for selling illegal, unsafe flats in Shahberi in Greater Noida
Gr Noida: Partially-burnt body found in house, woman's body found in canal