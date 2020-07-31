2 HDFC Bank officials arrested for bribe

Left Menu
The CBI has arrested two HDFC Bank officials for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2.70 lakh for sanctioning Rs 99 lakh loan, the agency said Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:32 IST
The CBI has arrested two HDFC Bank officials for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2.70 lakh for sanctioning Rs 99 lakh loan, the agency said Friday. A CBI spokesperson said the bribe amount was negotiated and the two officers, working in Baramati branch of Pune district, had brought it down to Rs 2.25 lakh. The CBI has registered a case against Relationship Manager of the branch on a complaint. "It was alleged that the Relationship Manager had demanded bribe of Rs. 2.70 lakh from the complainant for the sanction and disbursement of a loan of Rs. 99 lakh from HDFC Bank, Baramati Branch, Pune to the complainant. The accused sent his junior (Rural Sales Executive) to collect the bribe from the complainant," the CBI spokesperson said here Friday

On getting input about the transaction, the agency laid a trap and caught the Rural Sales Executive red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, the spokesperson said. Later, the agency also arrested the relationship manager. The agency carried out searches at the office and residential premises of the accused at Baramati.

