Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune Mayor alleges 400 unaccounted suspected COVID-19 deaths

"Early tracing of patients should be done so that they can be given timely treatment and such deaths can be stopped," he added. Following the allegations, Collector Naval Kishore Ram said an inquiry will be conducted into it and a report has been sought from Sassoon hospital.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-08-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 10:04 IST
Pune Mayor alleges 400 unaccounted suspected COVID-19 deaths

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has alleged that at least 400 suspected COVID-19 deaths have gone unaccounted for in the city in July. Mohol said he raised the issue during his meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, when the latter was in the city to take stock of the coronavirus situation.

Speaking on Friday, the mayor said that every month there are at least 400 to 500 deaths of suspected coronavirus patients that are going unaccounted for in Sassoon General Hospital and private hospitals in the city. "There are at least12 deaths of suspected coronavirus patients that are going unaccounted for in Sassoon hospital daily. Similar cases are taking place in private hospitals also," he alleged.

"These deaths remain unaccounted for because the patients are either brought dead to the hospitals or they die immediately after being brought there. "As per the guidelines, no test is conducted on a deceased. But when the doctors take the X-ray of these people, they show symptoms of COVID-19," Mohol claimed.

He said that while raising the issue with the CM, he sought steps to stop such deaths. "Early tracing of patients should be done so that they can be given timely treatment and such deaths can be stopped," he added.

Following the allegations, Collector Naval Kishore Ram said an inquiry will be conducted into it and a report has been sought from Sassoon hospital. "The staff of the district administration keeps visiting Sassoon hospital and goes through the records. It is unlikely that there is any misreporting or under-reporting in Pune," he said.

"There might be some issues related to data entry. But the figure mentioned by the honourable mayor looks impossible. But we will conduct a fair inquiry as I have sought a report from Sassoon," the collector added.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Cristiano Ronaldo could be rested for Juventus' next clash, hints Sarri

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri has hinted that he might choose to rest Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo for the final Serie A match of the season against Roma on August 2. Juventus have already sealed the Serie A title after defeating ...

Harden, Rockets reel in Mavs, prevail in OT

James Harden scored 49 points, Russell Westbrook added 31 points and 11 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets erased a 14-point deficit and rallied for a 153-149 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday in The Arena at the ESPN Wide Wor...

Attempt to control Baghjan blowout failed as Athey Wagon topples

The final attempt to plug the blowout at an Oil India Limiteds OIL natural gas well at Baghjan in Tinsukia district, which has been on fire since June 9 , did not succeed when a wagon used in the process toppled over. All operational crew r...

Florida teen masterminded Twitter hack that hit Biden, Musk accounts among others

A 17-year-old Florida boy masterminded the hacking of celebrity accounts on Twitter Inc, including those of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, officials said on Friday. A 19-year-old British man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020