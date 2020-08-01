COVID-19: Number of containment zones in Delhi down to 496

The total number of containment zones in the national capital has come down to 496 after extensive reviews of the same over the past two days, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday. "During the last two days, an extensive review of containment zones was carried out with Revenue and health officials. Result has been quite satisfactory. Against 715 containment zones affecting 3,48,099 people, number of containment zones is now down to 496, which affects the movement of only 1,06,211 people," Gahlot said in a statement posted on Twitter.

He said that during a COVID-19 review in Delhi on July 29, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern at the large size of containment zones as it restricted the movement of large population. "As desired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, all the containment zones in Delhi were extensively reviewed in last two days with each District Magistrate and surveillance team," he tweeted.

Gehlot, along with the officials from the health department and the district officials held a review meeting at Kejriwal's residence. He said CM Kejriwal, on Saturday, again reviewed the situation and directed that the situation should be reviewed at regular intervals. (ANI)