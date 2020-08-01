Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Education Policy will revolutionise education system: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday lauded the new National Education Policy (NEP) and said it will revolutionise the education system in the country.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 01-08-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 16:52 IST
National Education Policy will revolutionise education system: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing a press conference on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday lauded the new National Education Policy (NEP) and said it will revolutionize the education system in the country. "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the new National Education Policy. Now, the system can be divided into four stages. The Assam government welcomes the new education policy. It will revolutionize the education system in the country," Sarma said in a press conference here.

He said that the state government is setting up a 40-member committee to study the implementation of the National Education Policy in Assam and added that they will start functioning within a week. "I hope the committee will submit its recommendations by December 31. Under the new education policy, no student up to 12 will be deprived of education. They will be provided with all the facilities," the minister said.

Sarma also said that the state government is considering a proposal to open the schools in Assam from September 1 and added that teachers will have to get a COVID-19 test between August 23 and 30. "We are planning to open the schools from September 1, but the final decision will be taken by the central government. Testing of COVID-19 will be made compulsory for teachers from August 23-30. However, schools up to class 4 will remain closed," he added.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

NEP not approved by Parl, states not taken into confidence: WB minister

A senior minister of Mamata Banerjees government in West Bengal has described the National Education Policy NEP as copy paste of the western model, and hit out at the BJP-led Union ministry for formulating the new pattern of learning withou...

10-yr-old boy abducted from Kota rescued by police in MP

A 10-year-old boy, who was abducted from a village here earlier this week, was rescued from Guna district in Madhya Pradesh by police and one person was arrested, an official said on Saturday. The boy, identified as Rameshwar Lodha, was abd...

Tata Motors JLR takes COVID-19 hit with 413mn pounds loss

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR posted a pre-tax loss of 413 million pounds in the first quarter results for the 2020-21 fiscal year, amid significant impact on sales and profit due to the lockdown. In the three months until June 30...

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks immediate directions to LG to allow hotels and weekly markets in Delhi.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks immediate directions to LG to allow hotels and weekly markets in Delhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020