Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 1 lakh challans issued by Delhi Police between June 15 and July 31

The Delhi Police has issued nearly one lakh challans between June 15 and July 31 for not wearing masks, spitting in public places and violating social distancing norms in the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 17:21 IST
Nearly 1 lakh challans issued by Delhi Police between June 15 and July 31
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police has issued nearly one lakh challans between June 15 and July 31 for not wearing masks, spitting in public places and violating social distancing norms in the national capital, officials said on Saturday. As many as 97,417 challans were issued in 15 police districts during this period, they said. Of the total number of challans, a maximum of 9,524 were issued in outer district, followed by south district 9,417, southeast district 7,724 and west district 7,507, among others.

Among 83,393 challans issued in the city for not wearing masks, 9,234 were issued in the south district, 8,063 in the outer district, 6,550 in the north district, 6,189 in the southeast district and 5,980 in the west district and 3,173 in New Delhi, police said. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had empowered health, revenue and police officials to impose fines up to Rs 1,000 for violations of norms, including non-observance of quarantine rules, non-maintenance of social distancing, not wearing a face mask in public or workplaces, spitting in public places, and consumption of paan, gutka and tobacco in public places, to contain COVID-19.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for a first-time offence and a fine of Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders. A total of 1,657 challans have been issued for spitting in public places. According to police, 305 challans were issued in the west district, 254 in the outer district, 228 in Shahdara and 149 in the southwest district, among others.

The lowest number of challans were issued in south district at five, they said. As many as 12,367 people were fined by police for violating social distancing norms. A maximum of 1,565 challans were issued in southwest district, 1,457 in outer-north, 1,388 in southeast district and 1,222 in west district among others, police said.

The Delhi Police has distributed 1,56,817 masks to the needy since June 15..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Rookie Lewis out to power Mariners against A's

When the Seattle Mariners called up Kyle Lewis last September, he hit home runs in his first three major-league games, joining Colorados Trevor Story as the only players to accomplish that feat. The Seattle Mariners outfielder has shown ear...

NEP not approved by Parl, states not taken into confidence: WB minister

A senior minister of Mamata Banerjees government in West Bengal has described the National Education Policy NEP as copy paste of the western model, and hit out at the BJP-led Union ministry for formulating the new pattern of learning withou...

10-yr-old boy abducted from Kota rescued by police in MP

A 10-year-old boy, who was abducted from a village here earlier this week, was rescued from Guna district in Madhya Pradesh by police and one person was arrested, an official said on Saturday. The boy, identified as Rameshwar Lodha, was abd...

Tata Motors JLR takes COVID-19 hit with 413mn pounds loss

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR posted a pre-tax loss of 413 million pounds in the first quarter results for the 2020-21 fiscal year, amid significant impact on sales and profit due to the lockdown. In the three months until June 30...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020