Nearly 1 lakh challans issued by Delhi Police between June 15 and July 31

The Delhi Police has issued nearly one lakh challans between June 15 and July 31 for not wearing masks, spitting in public places and violating social distancing norms in the national capital, officials said on Saturday. As many as 97,417 challans were issued in 15 police districts during this period, they said. Of the total number of challans, a maximum of 9,524 were issued in outer district, followed by south district 9,417, southeast district 7,724 and west district 7,507, among others.

Among 83,393 challans issued in the city for not wearing masks, 9,234 were issued in the south district, 8,063 in the outer district, 6,550 in the north district, 6,189 in the southeast district and 5,980 in the west district and 3,173 in New Delhi, police said. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had empowered health, revenue and police officials to impose fines up to Rs 1,000 for violations of norms, including non-observance of quarantine rules, non-maintenance of social distancing, not wearing a face mask in public or workplaces, spitting in public places, and consumption of paan, gutka and tobacco in public places, to contain COVID-19.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for a first-time offence and a fine of Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders. A total of 1,657 challans have been issued for spitting in public places. According to police, 305 challans were issued in the west district, 254 in the outer district, 228 in Shahdara and 149 in the southwest district, among others.

The lowest number of challans were issued in south district at five, they said. As many as 12,367 people were fined by police for violating social distancing norms. A maximum of 1,565 challans were issued in southwest district, 1,457 in outer-north, 1,388 in southeast district and 1,222 in west district among others, police said.

The Delhi Police has distributed 1,56,817 masks to the needy since June 15..