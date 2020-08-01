Assam plans to reopen educational institutions from September 1 if Centre allows

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced plans to reopen schools, colleges and educational institutions from September 1. However, the final decision would be taken by the Centre.

"The state government is considering a proposal to open the schools in Assam from September 1 and teachers will have to get a COVID-19 test between August 23 and 30," Sarma said in a press conference.

"We are planning to open the schools from September 1, but the final decision will be taken by the central government. Testing of COVID-19 will be made compulsory for teachers from August 23-30. However, schools up to class 4 will remain closed," he added. (ANI)