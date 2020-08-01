6 lakh masks, aprons prepared by self-help groups in Punjab: Tript Singh Bajwa

All possible resources are being utilized by the Rural Development and Panchayat Department of Punjab to provide employment to the people living in the rural area amid COVID-19 pandemic, State Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said on Saturday. Bajwa said that so far about six lakh masks and aprons have been made by the self-help groups of the state.

He said that masks are being prepared at large scale by the Rural Development Department through the self-help group and are being handed over to the civil and police administration. A total of 10 lakh more masks would be prepared by the self-help groups, as per Bajwa, which would provide an estimated business of Rs 50 lakhs to the self-help groups.

"This way in this crisis period, rural poor women were getting employment under the Ajivaka Mission and earning money to meet daily livelihood needs of their families," he said. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 4,999 active cases in the state. (ANI)