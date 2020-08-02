Chandigarh women prepare 7-feet-long eco-friendly rakhi for Lord Hanuman's statue

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, a group of women are preparing an eco-friendly Rakhi that stretches out seven-feet for Lord Hanuman's statue here. Speaking to ANI, Meena Tiwari said, "We have been spending around two to three hours daily decorating this rakhi, for the past 15 days. It is an eco-friendly rakhi and we will be adding Rudraksha to this."

The women have decorated the rakhi with artificial flowers, ribbons, rudrakshas and a Lord Ram's picture at the centre. "We make rakhi every year but this year we are designing a special rakhi for Lord Hanuman's statue. It is a seven-feet-long rakhi and Lord Hanuman's statue is 32-feet-tall. We have used coloured paper along with other decorative materials. This rakhi will be tied on the right hand of the statue," Meena Tiwari added.

Rakshan Bandhan is being celebrated on August 3 this year. (ANI)