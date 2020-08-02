Left Menu
Chandigarh women prepare 7-feet-long eco-friendly rakhi for Lord Hanuman's statue

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, a group of women are preparing an eco-friendly Rakhi that stretches out seven-feet for Lord Hanuman's statue here.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-08-2020 06:33 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 06:33 IST
A group of women are preparing an eco-friendly, seven-feet-long rakhi for Lord Hanuman's statue in Chandigarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, a group of women are preparing an eco-friendly Rakhi that stretches out seven-feet for Lord Hanuman's statue here. Speaking to ANI, Meena Tiwari said, "We have been spending around two to three hours daily decorating this rakhi, for the past 15 days. It is an eco-friendly rakhi and we will be adding Rudraksha to this."

The women have decorated the rakhi with artificial flowers, ribbons, rudrakshas and a Lord Ram's picture at the centre. "We make rakhi every year but this year we are designing a special rakhi for Lord Hanuman's statue. It is a seven-feet-long rakhi and Lord Hanuman's statue is 32-feet-tall. We have used coloured paper along with other decorative materials. This rakhi will be tied on the right hand of the statue," Meena Tiwari added.

Rakshan Bandhan is being celebrated on August 3 this year. (ANI)

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

