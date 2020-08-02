4, including 2 brothers, held for raping woman in Bhiwandi

Four people, including twobrothers, were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 42-year-old woman in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said onSunday

The incident happened in the intervening night of July31 and August 1 when the woman went looking for a job in oneof the godowns situated in Charnipada area of the powerloomtown, an official said

"She was abducted from near the railways tracks there,taken to the bushes nearby and raped at knife-point. Passersbyalerted Narpoli police. Brothers Monty Varte and Vishal Varte,and Kumar Rathod and Anil Shyam Gupta were arrested betweenSaturday and Sunday," he added.