Spiritual preacher's followers pledge Rs 1 crore for Ram temple construction

Ghaziabad and NCR based adherents of spiritual preacher Morari Bapu, who is renowned for his discourse on Ramcharitmanas, would contribute around Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The temple's foundation stone is scheduled to be laid on August 5.

The amount would be deposited online in the name of his trust Chitrakoot Dham located in Gujarat, poet and convener of Ram Katha in Ghaziabad Raj Kaushik told PTI on Sunday. Five days ago, Bapu had urged the listeners during his online Ram Katha discourse to contribute money towards the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. Bapu had expressed his desire to contribute Rs 5 crore for the temple construction.

During his online preaching, Bapu told his followers that Rs 18.6 crore has been collected so far that will be transferred in the account of the temple trust, according to Kaushik..