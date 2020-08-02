Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spiritual preacher's followers pledge Rs 1 crore for Ram temple construction

Ghaziabad and NCR based adherents of spiritual preacher Morari Bapu, who is renowned for his discourse on Ramcharitmanas, would contribute around Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Five days ago, Bapu had urged the listeners during his online Ram Katha discourse to contribute money towards the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 02-08-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 18:13 IST
Spiritual preacher's followers pledge Rs 1 crore for Ram temple construction

Ghaziabad and NCR based adherents of spiritual preacher Morari Bapu, who is renowned for his discourse on Ramcharitmanas, would contribute around Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The temple's foundation stone is scheduled to be laid on August 5.

The amount would be deposited online in the name of his trust Chitrakoot Dham located in Gujarat, poet and convener of Ram Katha in Ghaziabad Raj Kaushik told PTI on Sunday. Five days ago, Bapu had urged the listeners during his online Ram Katha discourse to contribute money towards the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. Bapu had expressed his desire to contribute Rs 5 crore for the temple construction.

During his online preaching, Bapu told his followers that Rs 18.6 crore has been collected so far that will be transferred in the account of the temple trust, according to Kaushik..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi says she has no confidence in White House coronavirus adviser Birx

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she does not have confidence in White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, linking her to disinformation about the virus spread by President Donald Trump.I think the presi...

Religious ceremonies leading upto bhoomi pujan to begin from tomorrow: Ramjanmbhoomi Trust

By Pragya Kaushika The official religious ceremonies of worship leading to bhoomi pujan on August 5 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin from August 3.In addition to this, a team of 21 brahmins are performing various anushthans religi...

J-K records 444 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 396 with 8 more fatalities

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 444 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected persons past 21,000, even as eight COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours in the union territory, officials said. Eight persons, who we...

TN Dy CM, Khushbu wish Amit Shah speedy recovery

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Congress national spokesperson Khushbu Sundar on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positve for COVID-19. Wishing an early recovery for our bel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020