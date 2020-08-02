Left Menu
People stay indoors, streets deserted as lockdown continues in Bhopal

People remained indoors, streets were deserted and shops were closed as the 10-day lockdown continued in Bhopal which had begun on July 24.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 20:10 IST
People stay indoors, streets deserted as lockdown continues in Bhopal
A street in Bhopal wears a deserted look. Image Credit: ANI

People remained indoors, streets were deserted and shops were closed as the 10-day lockdown continued in Bhopal which had begun on July 24. The streets of Bhopal already wore a deserted look during the Eid-al-Adha festivities which was due to the compound effect of the pandemic restrictions.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra had announced this lockdown on July 22 in a statement and said that the restriction procedures would commence from July 24. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested positive for coronavirus as he had declared in a tweet on July 25.

Madhya Pradesh has 8,769 active cases of the virus with 876 total deaths. (ANI)

