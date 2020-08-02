Left Menu
Development News Edition

3-day 'Pavithrotsavams' ritual begins at Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga Temple

A three-day long 'Pavithrotsavams' ritual began at the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada on Sunday.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 20:38 IST
3-day 'Pavithrotsavams' ritual begins at Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga Temple
A three-day long 'Pavithrotsavams' ritual began at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijaywada on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

A three-day long 'Pavithrotsavams' ritual began at the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada on Sunday. Temple priests offered special prayers to the Goddess and ornated idols at the temple with silk sacred 'pavitrams'.

"Pavitrotsavams of auspicious Sravana month have started today. Udaka Shanthi ritual was performed yesterday and the Goddess was given holy bath with that water this morning. After special rituals, sacred threads named 'pavitrams' are decorated to the Goddess," Temple Sthanacharya (senior priest) V Siva Prasad Sarma said. "Visarjana programme will be held on Monday on Sravan Purnima (full moon day of Sawan month). And Purnaahuti will be held a day after tomorrow. These 'Pavitrotsavams' are held to cleanse the temple premises once in a year. All special sevas at the temple are cancelled for these three days," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

McCray second Jaguars defensive player to opt out

Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, the second Jacksonville player to do so. Veteran defensive tackle Al Woods said Friday that he will skip the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.With the heal...

Israel's Netanyahu condemns protests against him, criticises media

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck back on Sunday at demonstrations calling for his resignation, accusing protesters of trampling democracy and the Israeli media of encouraging them. Netanyahu, who was sworn in for a fifth term in May...

U.S. Congress in position to spend big on coronavirus relief -Fed official

The U.S. Congress is in position to spend big on coronavirus relief efforts because the nations budget gap can be financed without relying on foreign borrowing, given how much Americans are saving, a top Federal Reserve official said on Sun...

White House says not optimistic on near-term deal for coronavirus relief bill

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday he was not optimistic on reaching agreement soon on a deal for the next round of legislation to provide relief to Americans hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Im not optimistic that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020