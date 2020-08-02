PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 18 lakh mark on Sunday

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:30pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 656 226 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 158764 82886 1474 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1673 969 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 41726 31442 101 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 57262 36636 312 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 1117 698 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 9608 6991 58 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 137677 123317 4004 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 6530 4668 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 63675 46587 2487 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 36519 29690 433 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 2655 1508 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 21416 13127 396 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 12104 4513 114 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 134819 57725 2496 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 25911 14463 82 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1466 1108 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 33535 23550 886 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 441228 276809 15576------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2831 1737 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 868 254 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 470 258 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1935 648 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 34913 21274 197 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 3806 2309 52 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 17853 11466 423 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 44410 29697 706 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 650 269 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 257613 196483 4132 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 66677 47590 540 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 5251 3463 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 7593 4437 86 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 92921 53357 1730 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 75516 52730 1678 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1801648 1182885 38106------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 60391 48613 857 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 17,50,723 and the death toll at 37,364. The ministry said that 11,45,629, people have so far recovered from the infection.