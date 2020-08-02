12 more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; 1,167 fresh cases found

Rajasthan recorded 12 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 706, the health department said. The state also reported 1,167 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 44,410. Of them, 12,488 are active, it said.

A total of 29,697 people have been discharged after treatment, a health department official said. Five people died in Jaipur, three in Ajmer, two each in Alwar and Nagaur, the official said. In Jaipur, the death toll from the disease has risen to 200, followed by 84 in Jodhpur, 53 in Bharatpur, 47 in Ajmer, 42 in Bikaner, 35 in Kota, 31 in Pali, 30 in Nagaur, 18 in Alwar and 15 in Dholpur.

Of the 1,167 new cases, 142 were recorded in Kota, 128 in Alwar, 127 in Jaipur, 105 in Pali, 95 in Ajmer, 84 in Jodhpur, 77 in Bikaner, 49 in Barmer, 43 in Sikar, 42 in Baran, 41 in Jhalawar, 33 in Nagaur, 30 in Udaipur, 22 in Bharatpur, 21 in Ganganagar, 20 each in Sirohi and Dungarpur, 16 in Sawaimadhopur, 15 in Jalore, 11 in Churu, 9 in Pratapgarh, 8 in Karauli, 6 each in Chittorgarh and Tonk, 5 in Rajsamand. three each in Hanumangarh and Jhunjhunu and two each in Banswara, Bhilwara and Dausa.