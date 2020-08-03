Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN govt rejects three-language formula in new NEP, says will follow existing two-language policy

Taking strong exception to the proposal for the three-language formula in the NEP, Chief Minister K Palaniswami after a chairing a meeting of Cabinet colleagues at the Secretariat here, said the state has been following the two-language policy for several decades and there will be no change in it. "Tamil Nadu will never allow the Centre's three- language policy.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-08-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 12:07 IST
TN govt rejects three-language formula in new NEP, says will follow existing two-language policy

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday rejected the Centre's three-language formula proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and said there will not be any deviation from the two-language policy being followed in the state. Taking strong exception to the proposal for the three-language formula in the NEP, Chief Minister K Palaniswami after a chairing a meeting of Cabinet colleagues at the Secretariat here, said the state has been following the two-language policy for several decades and there will be no change in it.

"Tamil Nadu will never allow the Centre's three- language policy. The state will continue with it's dual language policy (of Tamil and English)," the chief minister said. "The three-language formula in the NEP is painful and saddening. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) should reconsider the three-language policy," he said, adding the Centre should allow the states to implement their own policy on the subject.

Palaniswami said there will be no change to the two- language formula which the state had adopted decades ago. Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language and lowering the stakes of board exams are part of the sweeping reforms in the new NEP unveiled last week.PTI JSP SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Lata Mangeshkar, Amritanandamayi extend Raksha Bandhan greetings to PM Modi

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, who thanked them for their wishes and said blessings from Indias Nari S...

Pak reports 330 new COVID-19 cases; nationwide tally reaches 280,027

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 280,027 on Monday after 330 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. Eight people died during the period, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities...

Wonder why Home Minister chose private hospital, not AIIMS: Tharoor on Amit Shah testing COVID-19 positive

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned Union Home Minster Amit Shahs choice of a private hospital over a government one after he tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Tharoor said, True. Wond...

Tennis-Greek Sakkari was ready to swap racket for track spikes

Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari says she was so desperate for competition during the COVID-19 shutdown that she considered running in the 100m at the national athletics championships. The 25-year-old is seeded third at the WTAs Palermo La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020