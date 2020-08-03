COVID warrior, MP Minister's wife tie rakhi to Shivraj Singh Chouhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a Corona warrior nurse and wife of Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister tied rakhi to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a hospital in Bhopal on Monday. Saroj, a nurse deployed at the ward in which Chouhan has been admitted, tied a rakhi to the Chief Minister.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sister Saroj, a Corona warrior posted in my ward in the hospital, tied a rakhi with great affection. I wish her a happy and happy life." "Sister Archana requested me to tie rakhi in the hospital today. She is the wife of the Cabinet Minister Dr Arvind Singh Bhadoria and is corona positive, admitted to the hospital for treatment. I pray for my sister's early recovery and happy life," Chouhan added in another tweet.

"My life is dedicated to the welfare of sisters and upliftment of Madhya Pradesh," he added. Chouhan, who has tested positive for COVID-19, continues to be in a good state, as per Chirayu Hospital.

"I was having COVID-19 symptoms. After the test, my report came back positive. I appeal to all my friends that whoever has come in contact with me, should get their corona test done. Those who came in close contact with me should quarantine," Chouhan said on July 25 in a tweet. (ANI)