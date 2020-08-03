Left Menu
After K'taka CM, his daughter and 6 staffers tested positive for COVID-19

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for coronavirus, his daughter and six members of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) have also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-08-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 16:57 IST
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for coronavirus, his daughter and six members of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) have also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. "Six staff members at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's office test positive for COVID19. One of his daughters has also tested positive for the infection," the CMO said in a statement.

Issuing a statement from his hospital bed, the CM said, "After being hospitalised on the advice of doctors, I am in good spirits with mild symptoms. I am grateful for all your good wishes and blessings and will get back to my duties soon. I urge everyone to wear masks, maintain social distance and take all precautions to fight Corona." Yediyurappa announced the news on Twitter on late Sunday night.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," his tweet read. Out of the total confirmed cases of 1,34,819, the state currently has 74,598 active cases. A total of 57,725 have recovered, while 2,496 have succumbed to the pandemic. (ANI)

