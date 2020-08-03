Hemant Soren directs Jharkhand Police to probe rape, murder of minor in Palamu

Jharkhand Chief Minster Hemant Soren on Monday directed the state police to investigate a case related to the alleged rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in a town of Palamu district.

Soren was responding to a tweet, which said that the 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Palamu on April 29 earlier this year but the perpetrators are still at large.

"Please investigate the matter and get speedy justice for the family of the victim girl ," Soren tweeted tagging the official Twitter account of the Jharkhand Police and Palamu District Collector. (ANI)