Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mumbai Police records Rhea Chakraborty's statement

The statement of actor Rhea Chakraborty has been recorded by the Mumbai Police in connection with a case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:00 IST
Actor Rhea Chakraborty (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The statement of actor Rhea Chakraborty has been recorded by the Mumbai Police in connection with a case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said on Monday. Refuting the reports that Rhea is missing, Maneshinde said that the actor's statement has been recorded by the Mumbai Police and she is cooperating with police whenever called.

"The contention of Bihar Police that Rhea Chakraborty is missing is not correct. Her statement has been recorded by Mumbai police. She's cooperating with police as and when called. Till today no notice or summons has been received by her from Bihar Police and they have no jurisdiction to investigate the case," Maneshinde said in a statement. Notably, Rhea Chakraborty has approached the Supreme Court seeking to transfer the investigation in the case registered by the Bihar Police in the matter to Mumbai. Bihar government and the family of Sushant Singh Rajput have also filed caveats on the matter.

In another development in the case, Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari, who is heading a team probing the case related to the actor's death, was home quarantined by the municipal authorities in Mumbai. An FIR has been registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh, against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter. (ANI)

