Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gambling den busted in Mumbai; four women among 38 held

Police on Monday busted a gambling den in suburban Vikhroli and arrested 38 persons, including four women, an official said. Following the tip-off, a raid was conducted at the ground plus one structure in the evening, he said. During the raid, the police arrested 21 people, including four women, who were found gambling at the spot.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:41 IST
Gambling den busted in Mumbai; four women among 38 held

Police on Monday busted a gambling den in suburban Vikhroli and arrested 38 persons, including four women, an official said. He said Rs 3.6 lakh in cash was seized during the raid at the site where people from Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan were found gambling.

Prashant Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 7), said the police had received an information regarding a gambling den operating in Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli. Following the tip-off, a raid was conducted at the ground plus one structure in the evening, he said.

During the raid, the police arrested 21 people, including four women, who were found gambling at the spot. Seventeen others, including the owner, manager and staff of the gambling club, were taken into custody as well, he said.

All 38 where taken to the Vikhroli police station for registration of a First Information Report (FIR), the police said. Apart from the Gambling Act, the accused are likely to be booked for violating lockdown norms and social distancing guidelines, said the official.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

House committees subpoena top Pompeo aides over IG firing

House Democrats have subpoenaed four top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying that the Trump administration is stonewalling their investigation into the firing of the State Departments top independent watchdog earlier this year. ...

Trump vows TikTok ban if no U.S. sale deal reached by Sept. 15

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he does not oppose Microsoft Corp acquiring the U.S. operations of TikTok and said he will ban the service in the United States on Sept 15 without a sale. The comments came after Trump Friday he said ...

Haryana reports 654 new cases, seven deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 654 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Haryana in the last 24 hours.The total number of cases in the state stands at 37,173. These include 30,470 discharged patients and 440 deaths. The number of active cases st...

'Coffee, cigarettes, journalists': video shows hostage-taker captured in Ukraine bank

Ukrainian security forces disguised as part of a TV news crew captured a suspected hostage-taker at a bank branch in Kyiv on Monday, while he was lounging in a chair speaking to journalists whose presence he had demanded along with coffee a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020