Gambling den busted in Mumbai; four women among 38 held

Police on Monday busted a gambling den in suburban Vikhroli and arrested 38 persons, including four women, an official said. He said Rs 3.6 lakh in cash was seized during the raid at the site where people from Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan were found gambling.

Prashant Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 7), said the police had received an information regarding a gambling den operating in Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli. Following the tip-off, a raid was conducted at the ground plus one structure in the evening, he said.

During the raid, the police arrested 21 people, including four women, who were found gambling at the spot. Seventeen others, including the owner, manager and staff of the gambling club, were taken into custody as well, he said.

All 38 where taken to the Vikhroli police station for registration of a First Information Report (FIR), the police said. Apart from the Gambling Act, the accused are likely to be booked for violating lockdown norms and social distancing guidelines, said the official.