Curfew imposed in areas under Malugram police outpost of Silchar town

District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli, issued an order imposing curfew as breach of peace and tranquillity was apprehended and 'prohibited the total movement of persons' in areas under Malugram Police Outpost of Silchar town with immediate effect, an official spokesman of the district administration said. Two groups indulged in pelting stones at each other at Ghoniwala area of Silchar town on Sunday evening, police and security forces rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-08-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 23:10 IST
Indefinite curfew was imposed on Monday in areas under Malugram police outpost of Assam's Silchar town following incidents of stone pelting between two groups, officials said. District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli, issued an order imposing curfew as breach of peace and tranquillity was apprehended and 'prohibited the total movement of persons' in areas under Malugram Police Outpost of Silchar town with immediate effect, an official spokesman of the district administration said.

Two groups indulged in pelting stones at each other at Ghoniwala area of Silchar town on Sunday evening, police and security forces rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The order comes into force with immediate effect and shall continue to remain in force until further orders.

Meanwhile, a meeting was convened by the district administration where senior citizens, religious leaders and representatives of political parties resolved to enhance administration-public coordination, quell rumour-mongering and reactivate peace committees for ushering in durable peace and tranquillity in society amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Assam Environment and Forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya urged the Deputy Commissioner, DIG (Southern Range) and Superintendent of Police to visit the place of the incident once the curfew was lifted to instil confidence among the local people.

He demanded strong action against the miscreants as per law and to quell rumours at work. The minister said following the incident, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal rang him, the DIG and the Deputy Commissioner and asked them to step up efforts to restore normalcy in the troubled spot.

Suklabaidya also asked the civil and police administration to keep a tab on the social media and to take necessary action against those posting objectionable posts and spreading misinformation. The deputy commissioner assured that the administration would take stringent action against the culprits for triggering trouble which emanated from a trivial issue and will not be allowed to recur.

Jalli appealed for peace and tranquillity and urged people to "ensure that there is no political and religious congregations and assembling of more than five persons as per Government of Assam's latest guidelines to keep Coronavirus at bay". Congress leader and former MP Sushmita Dev urged the administration to compensate those affected by the incident.

