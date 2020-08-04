Record 2,371 new COVID-19 cases push Assam's tally to 45,275, death toll rises to 109

Assam reported its single-day highest jump of 2,371 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the tally to 45,275, while four more fatalities took the death toll to 109, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The new infections were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district (414), Dibrugarh (282), Nagaon (251) and Kamrup Rural (192), he said.

"2,371 new #COVID19 cases detected out of 41,958 tests conducted in last 24 hrs. Positivity rate - 5.65 per cent," Sarma said in a tweet. The state has so far tested a total of 10,06,407 samples.

The four deaths, all males, were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Dibrugarh. "Always painful to lose your own. Sad at four lives lost today due to #COVID19... My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Sarma said.

Assam now has 11,735 active coronavirus cases, while 33,428 people have recovered. The minister said the state has the lowest mortality rate at 0.24 per cent. The recovery rate is 75 per cent, which is the "fourth best in the country", and in testing, it is ranked fifth with 27,544 tests per million.

The current doubling rate of positive cases is 15.8 days from the earlier 12.1 days. Sarma also held a meeting with security personnel to discuss ways to motivate those who were symptomatic and have recovered, to donate plasma.

"In a significant development, heartening to share that we held a meeting with Lt Gen S Dayal, GOC 4 Corps, and senior officials of CAPF seeking their support to Assam's #PlasmaBank. The officers assured that cured #COVID19 officials shall join this movement. Gratitude," he said in another tweet.