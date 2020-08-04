Left Menu
Development News Edition

Transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's case to CBI without delay: Chirag Paswan urges Bihar CM

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan has requested Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) without any further delay.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 10:56 IST
Transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's case to CBI without delay: Chirag Paswan urges Bihar CM
LJP national president Chirag Paswan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan has requested Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) without any further delay. Through a letter addressed to Kumar on August 3, Paswan also urged the Bihar Chief Minister to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the "misconduct" with the police officer from Bihar, who went to Mumbai to probe the case.

Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari, who is heading a team probing the case related to the actor's death, was home quarantined by the municipal authorities in Mumbai. Paswan said that LJP leaders, related to the late actor, had informed him that on August 5 the Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai.

"They said that the opportunity to transfer the case filed in Bihar to CBI is with you today. Because today both Bihar and Maharashtra police are investigating the case, but if the probe is handed over to the Maharashtra government then the opportunity of transferring it to the CBI will slip out of the hands of the Bihar government," the letter written by the LJP national chief to Kumar read. "Close to 50 days have passed since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and till now the reason for it is unclear. Due to the truth not coming out his fans in Bihar, and across the country and world are angry and disheartened. Every fan of the late actor is demanding a CBI inquiry so that the truth is revealed at the earliest," it added.

The national president of the LJP said that earlier on June 18 he had requested Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to intervene in the matter. He also said that the tussle between Bihar and Maharashtra over handling the case has created "unrest" and in the country.

"Therefore, the LJP again raises the demand for transferring Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the CBI without any further delay," it read. A bench of Bombay High Court (HC) will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today (August 4).The matter will be heard by the bench headed by Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.The PIL for transferring the case related to the actor's death to the CBI has been filed by one Sameet Thakkar, through his lawyer Raspal Singh Renu.

An FIR has been registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh, against actor Rhea under several sections including abetment to suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

12 deaths, 1,286 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as 1,286 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday, said the State Government. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 68,946 including 18,708 active cases. Whil...

8 deaths, 551 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

A total of 551 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths have been reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed. With this, Rajasthan now has a total of 46,106 positive cases, including 13,222 active cases a...

Australian state to impose hefty fines to compel COVID-19 isolation

Australias second-most populous state Victoria said on Tuesday that anyone breaking COVID-19 isolation orders will face hefty fines, as high as A20,000 14,250, and that more military personnel will be deployed to fight the spread of the vir...

Indian-origin woman researcher killed while jogging in US

A 43-year-old Indian-origin woman researcher in the US was killed while she was out jogging and police have initiated a homicide investigation, according to media reports. According to the police, Sarmistha Sen, who was based in Plano city ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020