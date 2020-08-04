Transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's case to CBI without delay: Chirag Paswan urges Bihar CM

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan has requested Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) without any further delay. Through a letter addressed to Kumar on August 3, Paswan also urged the Bihar Chief Minister to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the "misconduct" with the police officer from Bihar, who went to Mumbai to probe the case.

Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari, who is heading a team probing the case related to the actor's death, was home quarantined by the municipal authorities in Mumbai. Paswan said that LJP leaders, related to the late actor, had informed him that on August 5 the Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai.

"They said that the opportunity to transfer the case filed in Bihar to CBI is with you today. Because today both Bihar and Maharashtra police are investigating the case, but if the probe is handed over to the Maharashtra government then the opportunity of transferring it to the CBI will slip out of the hands of the Bihar government," the letter written by the LJP national chief to Kumar read. "Close to 50 days have passed since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and till now the reason for it is unclear. Due to the truth not coming out his fans in Bihar, and across the country and world are angry and disheartened. Every fan of the late actor is demanding a CBI inquiry so that the truth is revealed at the earliest," it added.

The national president of the LJP said that earlier on June 18 he had requested Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to intervene in the matter. He also said that the tussle between Bihar and Maharashtra over handling the case has created "unrest" and in the country.

"Therefore, the LJP again raises the demand for transferring Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the CBI without any further delay," it read. A bench of Bombay High Court (HC) will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today (August 4).The matter will be heard by the bench headed by Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.The PIL for transferring the case related to the actor's death to the CBI has been filed by one Sameet Thakkar, through his lawyer Raspal Singh Renu.

An FIR has been registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh, against actor Rhea under several sections including abetment to suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter. (ANI)