Centre should intervene, order NIA, ED probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Nishikant Dubey

Demanding the Centre to intervene, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey said that agencies, including National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), should investigate the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 04-08-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 11:15 IST
BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Godda, Nishikant Dubey talking to ANI. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Demanding the Centre to intervene, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey said that agencies, including National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), should investigate the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Lok Sabha MP from Godda, Jharkhand said that Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari being quarantined in Mumbai, where he had gone to take part in investigations, hinted that there is something 'suspicious' in the case.

"The move to quarantine Bihar officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case is wrong. This shows that there is something suspicious. NIA, Enforcement Directorate must probe the matter. It is high time now, Centre should intervene," Dubey told ANI on Monday. Earlier, several political parties, including the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), had demanded handing over the case without any delay to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure a timely and impartial inquiry in the case.

LJP national president Chirag Paswan had said that LJP leaders, related to the late actor, had informed him that on August 5 the Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai. "They said that the opportunity to transfer the case filed in Bihar to CBI is with you today. Because today both Bihar and Maharashtra police are investigating the case, but if the probe is handed over to the Maharashtra government then the opportunity of transferring it to the CBI will slip out of the hands of the Bihar government," the letter written by the LJP national chief to Kumar read.

"Close to 50 days have passed since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and till now the reason for it is unclear. Due to the truth not coming out his fans in Bihar, and across the country and world are angry and disheartened. Every fan of the late actor is demanding a CBI inquiry so that the truth is revealed at the earliest," it added. A bench of Bombay High Court (HC) will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI today (August 4).

The matter will be heard by the bench headed by Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta. The PIL for transferring the case related to the actor's death to the CBI has been filed by one Sameet Thakkar, through his lawyer Raspal Singh Renu.

Earlier, actor Rhea Chakraborty had approached the Supreme Court and filed a transfer petition stating that Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to investigate in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case legally and otherwise, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said. "Rhea Chakraborty has always been living in Mumbai. She was in Mumbai on 14th June 2020. She was not allowed to attend the funeral of Sushant Singh as her name was struck off from the list of 20," Maneshinde said.

Rhea was summoned by Mumbai Police on June 18 at Bandra Police Station, he said adding that "Her statement was recorded there. Subsequently, she was summoned to appear on July 17 at Santacruz Police Station. She appeared and recorded her supplementary statement." (ANI)

