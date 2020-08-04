Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar Government recommends CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput suspicious death case

KK Singh, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday, requested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in the case related to the actor's death.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 04-08-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 11:43 IST
Bihar Government recommends CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput suspicious death case
Image Credit: Devdiscourse

Bihar Government on Tuesday recommended the Central Government to order CBI investigation Sushant Singh Rajput suspicious death case in Mumbai. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took the decision after actor's father requested him for the CBI probe.

Earlier in the day, KK Singh, father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, requested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in the case related to the actor's death. Singh spoke to the Bihar CM today and put forth his request for the CBI to investigate the matter.

His request comes as an official of the Bihar Police, Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari was home quarantined in Mumbai, where he had gone to take part in investigations, by the Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff. Earlier, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan had also requested the Bihar CM to transfer the case to CBI without further delay. Paswan said that LJP leaders, related to the late actor, had informed him that on August 5 the Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai.

"They said that the opportunity to transfer the case filed in Bihar to CBI is with you today. Because today both Bihar and Maharashtra police are investigating the case, but if the probe is handed over to the Maharashtra government then the opportunity of transferring it to the CBI will slip out of the hands of the Bihar government," the letter written by the LJP national chief to Kumar read. Earlier, KK Singh had revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February claiming his son's life was in danger. The revelation came as he filed an FIR with Patna police, alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death.

In a self-made video, Singh alleged that the accused in the actor's death case is on the loose and Patna Police should be provided with help. "On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that the life of my son Sushant is in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action has been taken even 40 days after his death. So, I filed FIR in Patna. Patna Police swung into action. But the accused is running away(on the loose). Patna Police should be given help. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his colleague Sanjay Jha who gave support to the truth in this hour of grief," he said.

After the actor's demise on June 14, he asked the police to take action against the people named in the complaint given by him on February 25, said Singh, adding that no action has been taken. An FIR was filed by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Rajput's death case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai.

A controversy erupted after Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari, who is probing the case was quarantined in Mumbai. A bench of Bombay High Court (HC) will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today (August 4).

The matter will be heard by the bench headed by Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta. The PIL for transferring the case related to the actor's death to the CBI has been filed by one Sameet Thakkar, through his lawyer Raspal Singh Renu.(ANI)

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Retired SC judge Santosh Hegde calls for peaceful coexistence, religious harmony ahead of Bhumi Pujan

As the stage is set for the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction at Ayodhya on Wednesday, retired Supreme Court judge N Santosh Hegde has called for promotion of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence and respect for dif...

Bihar govt to recommend CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death today: Nitish Kumar

The Bihar government is recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation CBI inquiry in the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. In an exclusive interview given to ANI, over telephone...

UPSC announces results of civil services exam 2019, Pradeep Singh secures top position

Pradeep Singh topped the civil services examination 2019, results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission UPSC, according to an official statement. A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares supported by upbeat U.S. manufacturing, but virus woes cap gains

Asian shares advanced on Tuesday thanks to strong U.S. manufacturing data and upbeat tech stocks, though broader worries about the coronavirus and global economy saw some markets trim early gains.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020